How CluedIn Supports Reference Data Management
Turn complexity into simplicity with a complete data management solution
Low-code data integration
Finally, a Master Data Management platform that anyone can use. OpenAI integration lets any business user master data without technical expertise - just type a plain language prompt, hit enter and it's done.
What is reference data?
Reference data is a subset of master data and is used to provide context and categorization about other data within a system or organization. It serves as a fixed point of reference for comparison, validation, or enrichment of other data elements.
Why reference data matters in master data management?
Because reference data defines the common standards that master data must adhere to, Master Data Management (MDM) without effective reference data management is a bit like steering a ship without a compass. Reference data brings consistency and standardization to MDM, which in turn promotes data quality, data integrity and accuracy.
Benefits of reference data in MDM:
Data integrity
Reference data provides the standard values and codes that are used to describe and categorize master data. By managing reference data alongside master data, you can ensure that the values used in master data are accurate, consistent, and compliant with established standards.
This helps maintain data integrity and prevents data quality issues.
Data governance
Reference data provides the basis for defining data standards, policies, and rules.
By managing reference data and master data in a coordinated manner, organizations can establish and enforce data governance practices, such as data quality controls, data security measures, and data usage guidelines.
Reducing complexity
Integrating systems or sharing data across different applications or departments is more efficient when reference data and master data are managed together.
Consistent reference data facilitates the mapping and transformation of data between systems, ensuring data compatibility and interoperability.
Take Reference Data management to the next level with CluedIn
Allowing non-standardized data in
CluedIn is built on a Graph database, which means that both reference and master data are treated in the same way. This overcomes one of the major drawbacks of reference data – which is that most people who work with data are not aware that they need to comply with a central reference data management system. CluedIn solves this by allowing the non-standardized data into the system anyway, and automatically fixing it for you within the platform.
Real-time data streaming
CluedIn supports streaming data, which means it can send data updates to other services in real-time. By leveraging streaming, we ensure that data changes are propagated efficiently and promptly, enabling a more reactive and real-time ecosystem, facilitating data-driven processes, event-driven architectures, and near-instantaneous updates across connected systems.
Flexible cross-service access
By utilizing both REST and GraphQL endpoints, CluedIn enables other services to access reference data in a flexible manner. REST endpoints can be used to provide predefined resources and operations for common reference data queries, while GraphQL endpoints allow clients to request specific fields and related data based on their individual needs.
Automatic write-back
CluedIn offers the mesh API, which plays a crucial role in automatically writing back the normalized version of data into the operational system. By providing an automated data normalization mechanism, we simplify the integration process and reduce the effort required to map and transform data from different sources.
Discover features
See all of the powerful, Azure-integrated CluedIn features and capabilities
Experience CluedIn
Book a discovery call and see exactly how CluedIn can support your team.
CluedIn & Microsoft Fabric
Get ready for AI and advanced analytics with native Master Data Management.
Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.