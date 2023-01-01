<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none;" alt="" src="https://px.ads.linkedin.com/collect/?pid=4011258&amp;fmt=gif">

MDM Toolkit Available Now | Access 25+ guides, templates and whitepapers for data professionals | Access now

New MDM Toolkit Available | Access 25+ guides, templates and whitepapers for data professionals > Access now

Master data, empower everyone

Get the trusted data you need to drive the business outcomes that matter

Microsoft Master Data Management with CluedIn

Delivering the most Azure-native master data experience for Microsoft customers

purview-HMP

Microsoft Purview 

A unified, scalable, and transparent way to manage, govern and get insights from data.

FBR_Home_Overview_Benifits_2

Microsoft Fabric

Ensure your business is ready for AI and advanced analytics with native Master Data Management.

FBR_Home_Overview_DataFactory_4

Azure Data Factory

Effortlessly ingest, prepare, and transform data at an unprecedented scale.

OpenAI-HMP

Azure OpenAI

Perform powerful data engineering without any technical expertise.

x
UPCOMING WEBINAR

Building a single view of energy products

Join data veterans from CluedIn and Microsoft an interactive discussion on mastering product data in the energy sector

Register now

Turn raw data into business intelligence. Easily.

CluedIn has reinvented how enterprises prepare data to deliver business insights. It’s unique zero-modelling, schemaless approach to Master Data Management allows you to get and up-and-running in as little as 20 minutes, helping you to unlock the value of your data more quickly and easily than ever before.

Flexible-data-modeling

Speak with us to learn how CluedIn can
revolutionize your data transformation.

Request Demo
Microsoft Master Data Management with CluedIn

The most innovative Azure-native Master Data Management system

As part of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, CluedIn helps companies to manage their end-to-end hybrid data estate more comprehensively and efficiently than ever before. Delivering high quality, trusted data that is ready-for-insight, the combination of Microsoft and CluedIn MDM offers a powerful augmented data platform that enables you to manage on-premises, multi-cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) data.

Unlock the full potential of your data and start improving business performance today.

Trusted by:

VIDEO TESTIMONIAL

What do the world's biggest tech companies think of CluedIn?

We asked Microsoft, Google and Sitecore for their thoughts on CluedIn, and the value we offer to customers.

This is what they said.

“With only a small data services team, we needed an efficient tool to make sure we could structure, unlock and manage our data. CluedIn’s solution is innovative, backed by a supportive team and offers competitive license costs - all within the Azure environment.”

Sunwater logo

“The visualization tools based on the Graph Technology where we can connect endpoints and get new insights and ideas [is something] that we haven’t seen before using traditional MDM.”

NORDEN logo
Microsoft Master Data Management with CluedIn automations

Re-inventing Microsoft master data management to meet modern needs.

Whereas traditional MDM vendors will ask you to stitch together different products into an end to end story, we have stitched together the common pillars of master data management for you.

We took a knife to traditional master data management and came out the other side with techniques that automate the hardest parts of the process and render traditional approaches as obsolete.

What do we solve
for you? 

CluedIn improves the speed, reliability, quality, and automation of master data management with full data compliance.

Your data will be more ready-to-use due to the fact that CluedIn automates a large part of the entire master data journey for your data-fueled projects.

Better data governance Microsoft Master Data Management by CluedIn

Ready to see what Microsoft & CluedIn
Master Data Management on Azure can do for you?

Request Demo
quotes_blue

What Microsoft says about CluedIn MDM...

“CluedIn combined with Microsoft Azure offers a fast and simple way for enterprises to realize their data estate's full value while eliminating the hardest parts of the master data management journey. Microsoft is excited to work with CluedIn as a partner to help our customers build the data foundation they need to drive innovation, reduce time to market, and gain competitive advantage."

yvonne-muench-microsoft-pic-circle

Yvonne Muench
Sr. Director - Marketplace & ISV Journey
Microsoft

quotes_blue2

The latest news from the team...

  ARTICLE

Microsoft Fabric and Purview integration announced at Ignite

 Bringing Microsoft Fabric and Purview together is the next natural step in helping businesses manage their end-to-end data estate with ultimate security, assurance, and accessibility.

  ARTICLE

CluedIn reveals the world's first MDM AI Assistant

Introducing the world's first Azure OpenAI-powered AI Assistant for Master Data Management (MDM), only from CluedIn.


  WHITEPAPER

Why Master Data Management is essential for Digial Transformation

A solid foundation of high-quality, trusted data is vital to the success of Digital Transformation projects. Read on to find out why.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Want to learn more about what high quality,
trusted data could deliver for your business?

Book-a-call

Book a Discovery Call

Contact our team of experts today to discuss how CluedIn can help solve your toughest data challenges.

Article

Build a Business Case for MDM on Azure

Discover how to build a business case for Master Data Management that delivers business outcomes.