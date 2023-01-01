MDM Toolkit Available Now | Access 25+ guides, templates and whitepapers for data professionals | Access now
Microsoft Purview
A unified, scalable, and transparent way to manage, govern and get insights from data.
Microsoft Fabric
Ensure your business is ready for AI and advanced analytics with native Master Data Management.
Azure Data Factory
Effortlessly ingest, prepare, and transform data at an unprecedented scale.
CluedIn has reinvented how enterprises prepare data to deliver business insights. It’s unique zero-modelling, schemaless approach to Master Data Management allows you to get and up-and-running in as little as 20 minutes, helping you to unlock the value of your data more quickly and easily than ever before.
The most innovative Azure-native Master Data Management system
As part of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform, CluedIn helps companies to manage their end-to-end hybrid data estate more comprehensively and efficiently than ever before. Delivering high quality, trusted data that is ready-for-insight, the combination of Microsoft and CluedIn MDM offers a powerful augmented data platform that enables you to manage on-premises, multi-cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) data.
“With only a small data services team, we needed an efficient tool to make sure we could structure, unlock and manage our data. CluedIn’s solution is innovative, backed by a supportive team and offers competitive license costs - all within the Azure environment.”
“The visualization tools based on the Graph Technology where we can connect endpoints and get new insights and ideas [is something] that we haven’t seen before using traditional MDM.”
Re-inventing Microsoft master data management to meet modern needs.
Whereas traditional MDM vendors will ask you to stitch together different products into an end to end story, we have stitched together the common pillars of master data management for you.
We took a knife to traditional master data management and came out the other side with techniques that automate the hardest parts of the process and render traditional approaches as obsolete.
CluedIn improves the speed, reliability, quality, and automation of master data management with full data compliance.
Your data will be more ready-to-use due to the fact that CluedIn automates a large part of the entire master data journey for your data-fueled projects.
What Microsoft says about CluedIn MDM...
“CluedIn combined with Microsoft Azure offers a fast and simple way for enterprises to realize their data estate's full value while eliminating the hardest parts of the master data management journey. Microsoft is excited to work with CluedIn as a partner to help our customers build the data foundation they need to drive innovation, reduce time to market, and gain competitive advantage."
Yvonne Muench
Sr. Director - Marketplace & ISV Journey
Microsoft
ARTICLE
Microsoft Fabric and Purview integration announced at Ignite
Bringing Microsoft Fabric and Purview together is the next natural step in helping businesses manage their end-to-end data estate with ultimate security, assurance, and accessibility.
ARTICLE
CluedIn reveals the world's first MDM AI Assistant
Introducing the world's first Azure OpenAI-powered AI Assistant for Master Data Management (MDM), only from CluedIn.
WHITEPAPER
Why Master Data Management is essential for Digial Transformation
A solid foundation of high-quality, trusted data is vital to the success of Digital Transformation projects. Read on to find out why.
