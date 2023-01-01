Drag. Drop.
Automate.
Build and manage Microsoft Power Platform workflows in CluedIn
Manage complex data processes easily with Microsoft's simple but powerful drag-and-drop workflow builder. Automate every step to clean, govern and prepare insight-ready data with CluedIn.
Loop in any data steward on any platform
From Microsoft Teams and Slack to Jira and ServiceNow - involve any data steward, in any workflow, on any messaging platform in your CluedIn and Microsoft Power Apps workflow.
Enhance workflows with Azure OpenAI
Augment any CluedIn and Microsoft Power Platform workflow with Azure OpenAI. Use natural language prompts to process workflow information and generate human-like notifications to any data steward in your process.
Innovate faster and achieve ultimate agility with the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform and CluedIn
Get the data you need to drive innovation, reduce time to market
and gain competitive advantage.
See how it works
VIDEO
How to build and customize Power Automate workflows in CluedIn
In this demo, see how you can build powerful workflows that span many applications across your business - all without leaving CluedIn.
VIDEO
How to build a sync between Power Apps and CluedIn
A showcase of exactly how easy it is to set up a native integration between CluedIn and Power Apps.
CLUEDIN CEO INTERVIEW
How integration with Microsoft Power Platform will connect the business user to data.
"With our new Microsoft Power Platform integration, the business doesn't even need to know the CluedIn is there - all they see is how easy is it to discover and access data that's ready for insight, and generating the charts and business intelligence that fuel management decisions. And that's why we're most excited about with this connectivity with Microsoft Power Platform"
Tim Ward, CEO
Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint
Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.