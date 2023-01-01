<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none;" alt="" src="https://px.ads.linkedin.com/collect/?pid=4011258&amp;fmt=gif">

Fast, flawless, insight-ready data. Prepared automatically.

Govern, clean and prepare your data with automated workflows from the Microsoft Power Platform – all without leaving CluedIn.

Request Demo
MS-workflows-header4

Drag. Drop.
Automate.

build-manage-workflows2

Build and manage Microsoft Power Platform workflows in CluedIn

Manage complex data processes easily with Microsoft's simple but powerful drag-and-drop workflow builder. Automate every step to clean, govern and prepare insight-ready data with CluedIn.

master-data-on-the-go3

Master data on-the-go

Easily build and deploy CluedIn-integrated apps with Power Apps Mobile for effortless data preparation and governance on desktop, tablet or mobile.

loop-in

Loop in any data steward on any platform

From Microsoft Teams and Slack to Jira and ServiceNow - involve any data steward, in any workflow, on any messaging platform in your CluedIn and Microsoft Power Apps workflow.

co-pilot

Enhance workflows with Azure OpenAI

Augment any CluedIn and Microsoft Power Platform workflow with Azure OpenAI. Use natural language prompts to process workflow information and generate human-like notifications to any data steward in your process.

Innovate faster and achieve ultimate agility with the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform and CluedIn

Get the data you need to drive innovation, reduce time to market
and gain competitive advantage.

Interested in a more detailed demo of CluedIn's native integration with Microsoft Power Platform?
x
Webinar

CluedIn & Microsoft Power Platform: Prepare flawless, insight-ready data automatically

Learn how to automatically govern and steward data with CluedIn and Microsoft's powerful, user-friendly workflow builder - Power Platform.

Watch the recording

See how it works

workflows

  VIDEO

How to build and customize Power Automate workflows in CluedIn

In this demo, see how you can build powerful workflows that span many applications across your business - all without leaving CluedIn.

building-sync

  VIDEO

How to build a sync between Power Apps and CluedIn

A showcase of exactly how easy it is to set up a native integration between CluedIn and Power Apps.

 

CLUEDIN CEO INTERVIEW

How integration with Microsoft Power Platform will connect the business user to data.

"With our new Microsoft Power Platform integration, the business doesn't even need to know the CluedIn is there - all they see is how easy is it to discover and access data that's ready for insight, and generating the charts and business intelligence that fuel management decisions. And that's why we're most excited about with this connectivity with Microsoft Power Platform"

Tim Ward, CEO

Book a free discovery call
to learn more

Request Demo

Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint

Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint

Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.

Inbuilt and high compression for low storage footprint

Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.