True, end-to-end data lineageAny data that moves through CluedIn is automatically tracked by Microsoft Purview. That lets you develop record data through CluedIn, without losing your macro view of how data travels through your enterprise with Microsoft Purview.
Unify business glossaries
Create, manage, and collaborate on glossary terms for Golden Records in both CluedIn and Microsoft Purview.
Build Data Products with Microsoft Purview assetsBuild a single, holistic view of disconnected product, people, and/or partner data in Microsoft Purview with CluedIn and achieve higher levels of customer engagement, realize efficiencies and pursue new revenue streams.
Detailed processing logs
Most companies struggle to track what happens to data as it's processed throughout the business. Together with Microsoft Purview, CluedIn can tell you things like:
- Why records merged
- Why values were replaced
- What data triggered business rules
Track data quality across your entire enterpriseMaintain an enterprise-wide view of data quality, with scores created by CluedIn, like accuracy and completeness, that are shared, trackable, and searchable within Microsoft Purview.
One seamless data poolConnect with all enterprise data, through any CluedIn and Azure application, with automatic Azure Data Factory pipeline construction between Purview, CluedIn and your blob storage solution of choice.
Innovate faster and achieve ultimate agility with the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform and CluedIn
Get the data you need to drive innovation, reduce time to market
and gain competitive advantage.
What do data leaders think of CluedIn and Microsoft Purview MDM?
It was great to see CluedIn integrate with Purview governance in our data platform, now both technical and business employees can engage with our data assets without breaching our information security standards.
What's the latest?
Free version of Microsoft Purview now available
If you're a Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Dynamics 365, or Power Apps user, you can now access a free version of Microsoft Purview by visiting: https://purview.microsoft.com
With the free version of Microsoft Purview, you can:
- Auto discover Azure data sources
- Apply role group access controls to platform and apps
- Define and manually apply classifications and terms
- Apply manual descriptions, tags, and contacts
- Manually create assets using open APIs
And just like you'd expect, the free version of Microsoft Purview pairs as perfectly with CluedIn as the Enterprise version.
See how it works
VIDEO
How to automatically sync Microsoft Purview assets with CluedIn MDM
In this demo, we'll show you how to connect CluedIn to all of your data sources through Microsoft Purview. This way, you can master data without uploading any files, connecting endpoints or syncing to databases.
VIDEO
How to achieve granular data lineage with CluedIn and Microsoft Purview MDM
In this demo, we'll show you how CluedIn can contribute to full visibility of your data lineage through a straightforward sync with Microsoft Purview.
