Unify your data with Microsoft Master Data Management delivered by CluedIn

The complete end-to-end solution for cleaning, governing and analyzing data.

What is the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform?

The Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform offers a full suite of powerful database, governance and analytics tools.

But these tools need insight-ready data to produce quality business intelligence, and source data needs to be refined before it's ready for analysis.

That's where Cluedin comes in. We make data insight-ready 80% faster than any other Master Data Management Platform - all without engineers or code.

How CluedIn augments the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform

Master data management should always have been easier, smarter and faster to implement. With CluedIn, it is. As the most Azure-native Master Data Management system available, we transform the way insight-ready data is prepared. Here's how it works:

  VIDEO DEMONSTRATION

CluedIn and Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform overview

  VIDEO CASE STUDY

Transforming Sunwater's data with CluedIn and Microsoft Purview

Unlock the full potential of your data

The Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform is a suite of cloud-based tools, including Azure Databricks, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI, among others.

With CluedIn, these tools are less expensive to run, easier to manage, provide better analytics and power more intelligent decisions.

What Microsoft says about CluedIn...

“CluedIn combined with Microsoft Azure offers a fast and simple way for enterprises to realize their data estate's full value while eliminating the hardest parts of the master data management journey. Microsoft is excited to work with CluedIn as a partner to help our customers build the data foundation they need to drive innovation, reduce time to market, and gain competitive advantage."

Yvonne Muench
Sr. Director - Marketplace & ISV Journey
Microsoft

More Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform and CluedIn essentials

A brief history of the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform

Although not officially launched until 2022, its origins can be traced back over 30 years. This bitesize article will show you how the platform has evolved to keep pace with changing technologies and business needs.

Implementing Master Data Management with the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform

Read the white paper to learn more about the role of MDM, and specifically CluedIn, within the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform and how to implement it in a way that maximizes your investments in Microsoft Azure data services.

The marriage of CluedIn and Microsoft Purview, a data governance powerhouse

Microsoft Purview is the long-awaited unified governance solution that helps you manage and govern on-premises, multi-cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) data. Together with CluedIn, the offer a complete view of your data.

Find out more with a live demonstration of CluedIn and the Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform